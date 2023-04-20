Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.74

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 1812189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.16.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.