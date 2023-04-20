BCE (TSE:BCE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.29

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$61.29 and traded as high as C$64.24. BCE shares last traded at C$63.81, with a volume of 2,672,060 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.75 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.71. BCE had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of C$6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 3.2222222 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.967 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.87%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

