Beddow Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. ABB accounts for about 1.9% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of ABB by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ABB by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

Shares of ABB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.23. 529,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. ABB had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

