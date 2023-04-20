Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AZO. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,664.53.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock traded up $21.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,684.40. The company had a trading volume of 32,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,082. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,696.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,498.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,443.42.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

