Beddow Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares during the period. Coterra Energy accounts for about 3.2% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $151,999,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $25.60. 1,859,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,877,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Read More

