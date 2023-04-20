Benjamin P. Cowart Sells 66,666 Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $533,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,450,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,604,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Vertex Energy Stock Performance
VTNR stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.82. 1,812,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VTNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.
Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy
About Vertex Energy
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
