Benjamin P. Cowart Sells 66,666 Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $533,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,450,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,604,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VTNR stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.82. 1,812,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.

VTNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

