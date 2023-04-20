Berkshire Bank Has $969,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Berkshire Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $175.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.



