Berkshire Bank Invests $478,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Berkshire Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,963,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,204 shares of company stock worth $12,397,544 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,853,080. The stock has a market cap of $558.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.11 and its 200 day moving average is $149.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

