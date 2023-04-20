Berkshire Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Berkshire Bank decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,888 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,700,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,659 shares of company stock worth $9,227,626. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.84. 508,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,375,896. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $198.84 billion, a PE ratio of 947.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $200.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

