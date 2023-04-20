Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 1,127,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,605,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYND. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $889.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Beyond Meat by 14.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

