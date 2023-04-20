BHK Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,746,000 after buying an additional 733,494 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,587,000 after buying an additional 594,320 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 429.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after buying an additional 438,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 504,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,183,000 after purchasing an additional 261,158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.57. 103,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,366. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average is $87.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

