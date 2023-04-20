BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,205 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,482. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

