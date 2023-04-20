BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $110.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.57% from the stock’s previous close.

BILL has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.21.

BILL Stock Down 3.3 %

BILL stock opened at $75.05 on Thursday. BILL has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $205.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $103.97.

Insider Transactions at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that BILL will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 507.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of BILL by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BILL during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BILL by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,066,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 115.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

