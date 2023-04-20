Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BPTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Bio-Path Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BPTH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.44. 20,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,324. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

