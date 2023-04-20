Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bio-Techne from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.36.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $84.98 on Monday. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.15.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $271.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after buying an additional 5,672,587 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after buying an additional 4,091,998 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,675,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,155,000 after buying an additional 2,788,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

