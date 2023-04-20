Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Up 15.1% in March

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the March 15th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 57,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,774. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biocept in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management cut Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

