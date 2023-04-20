Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.71. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.91 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.96 EPS.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Biogen Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of BIIB opened at $292.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88.
Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen
In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
