Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $346.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $280.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $322.76.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $292.27 on Monday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Activity

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,181,298,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,071,000 after acquiring an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after acquiring an additional 247,691 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

