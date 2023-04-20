Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $15.44 or 0.00053379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $270.40 million and $2.72 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00133362 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00035275 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001094 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

