BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, April 24th

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 24th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $2.58 on Thursday. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $43.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKTI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BK Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BK Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in BK Technologies by 50.2% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BK Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in BK Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

