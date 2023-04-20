Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) by 202.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,510 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Black Spade Acquisition worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSAQ. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Black Spade Acquisition by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 370,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Spade Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE BSAQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.04. Black Spade Acquisition Co has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Black Spade Acquisition Company Profile

Black Spade Acquisition ( NYSE:BSAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

