BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Trimmed by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $24,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,815. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $695.27. The stock had a trading volume of 121,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,937. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $674.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $686.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.