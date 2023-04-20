BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.3% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,764 shares of company stock worth $4,860,815 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $695.08. The stock had a trading volume of 45,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,046. The company has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $674.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $686.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

