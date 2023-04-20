Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Trading Up 3.1%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.18. Approximately 58,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,570,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

