Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Blue Apron Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of APRN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994,030. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -2.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Apron

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Blue Apron by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

