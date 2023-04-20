BlueArk Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,175.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.35 or 0.00434237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00120651 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00027939 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00041007 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001206 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002613 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.