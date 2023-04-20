BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Osisko Development from $8.25 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Osisko Development Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ODV opened at $5.31 on Monday. Osisko Development has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Development
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Osisko Development during the first quarter worth $745,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Osisko Development by 2,497.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Osisko Development
Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
