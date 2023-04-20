BNB Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $317.72 or 0.01126970 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $49.52 billion and approximately $688.01 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,864,794 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,845,884.490385. The last known price of BNB is 325.76166874 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1271 active market(s) with $851,031,864.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

