BNB Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $317.72 or 0.01126970 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $49.52 billion and approximately $688.01 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,864,794 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,845,884.490385. The last known price of BNB is 325.76166874 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1271 active market(s) with $851,031,864.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.