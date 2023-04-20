BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 746.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,714 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,676,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,208,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 56,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 38,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BOK Financial news, Director Pedro Claudia San purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,605. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOKF. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $82.66 on Thursday. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average of $98.12.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

