BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,865 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $73,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NULG opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.09 million, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.