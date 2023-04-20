BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Southern by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 57,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Southern by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 103,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Southern by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $73.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. Southern’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

