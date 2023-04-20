BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $258.85 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $271.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.85. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.68%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

