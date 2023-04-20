BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $188,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

