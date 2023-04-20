BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $301,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $52.11 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

