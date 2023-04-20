BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $129.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.54.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.18.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

