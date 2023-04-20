BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $155.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

