BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 25,727 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,727 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 65,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

