BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $54.22 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.