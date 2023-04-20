Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.80

Shares of Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 56996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
Bolloré Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52.
About Bolloré
Bolloré SE engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Systems. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.
