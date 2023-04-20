BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Short Interest Update

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.87. 2,265,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. BorgWarner has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

