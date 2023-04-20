BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWAGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,208,141.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.1 %

BWA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.87. 2,265,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. BorgWarner has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.