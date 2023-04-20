Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BSX. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.18.

BSX stock opened at $52.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $52.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile



Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

