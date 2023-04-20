Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Trading Down 1.2%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17. 161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Brambles Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

