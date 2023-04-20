Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Announces Earnings Results

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.32), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $129.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.64%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 6.2 %

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 245.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,132,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 198,355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

