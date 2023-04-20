Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Down 13.6% in March

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,970,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 31,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 5,447,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRF by 27,582.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,847,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 3,833,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 132.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961,528 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,084,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 421.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 1,631,857 shares during the period. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF Trading Down 1.6 %

BRFS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. 950,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,568,076. BRF has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRF Company Profile

BRFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.95.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

