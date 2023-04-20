Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Short Interest Up 25.1% in March

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,270,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the March 15th total of 11,410,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other Bright Health Group news, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 394,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $157,958.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,127.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bright Health Group news, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 394,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $157,958.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cathy R. Smith sold 114,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $45,669.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 574,032 shares of company stock valued at $229,613 in the last three months. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 211,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 110.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Bright Health Group by 393.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of BHG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,304. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.20. Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 195.41%. The company had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

