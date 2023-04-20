Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $53.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHF. Raymond James began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $44.75 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,682,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,779,000 after buying an additional 206,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,002,000 after buying an additional 19,894 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 47.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 992,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,080,000 after buying an additional 39,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

