British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stake Boosted by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

