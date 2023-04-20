Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mastercard Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $12.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.13 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MA. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.85.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $372.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $359.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.23. The stock has a market cap of $355.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

