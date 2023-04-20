Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,254,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,705,507 shares.The stock last traded at $32.67 and had previously closed at $32.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 361,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,825,000 after buying an additional 47,146 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

