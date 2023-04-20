Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bruker has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $76,958,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,232,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,481 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,013,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,780,000 after acquiring an additional 610,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

See Also

